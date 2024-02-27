Good Samaritan fights burglary suspect, LA CHP officers honored, CA Senate race update |Rundown 2/27 Marina Del Rey and Venice community members are commending a Good Samaritan who helped stop a burglary suspect after a break-in spree targeting at least six businesses in the area, including Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, and Nick the Greek. Also, Governor Gavin Newsom honored three Los Angeles CHP Officers for going above and beyond with the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor. Plus, KCAL News political Tom Wait gives an update on the California Senate Race ahead of California's Primary Election next Tuesday. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.