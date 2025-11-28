From Running Routes to Running Drugs: "Cocaine Quarterback" Shares His Story with Sports Central Have you ever met someone and thought, that guy's life would make a great movie? That's Owen Hanson! The former USC football walk-on turned to the high life after college, eventually serving 10 years in Federal Prison for selling drugs for a Mexican cartel. Now, Owen is out of prison & talking to athletes at all levels to help them avoid the same mistakes he made. And he has a new hustle, protein ice cream! He's the focus of a new docu-series called "Cocaine Quarterback," & he stopped by to share his story with Jill Painter Lopez.