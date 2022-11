Five people killed in two car crash on PCH in Point Mugu The fatal crash happened when one of the vehicles veered onto the other lane of Pacific Coast Highway after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Four people were in a Toyota SUV that was engulfed in flames after the crash. One person was inside a Subaru sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear which car went into the other lane and how it happened. CBSLA's Tena Ezzeddine reports.