Firefighters battle fire at auto shop in Pacoima

Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to 9800 San Fernando Road and West Branford Street where they encountered difficulties with nearby hydrants and used ladder pipes and large diameter hand lines to get control of the blaze.
