Fire warnings issued amid windy weather

Parts of Los Angeles County, including the L.A. County Mountains, will be under a high-fire-danger "red flag warning" Wednesday, with the National Weather Service forecasting the first strong Santa Ana event of the season. Laurie Perez reports.
