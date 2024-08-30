Watch CBS News

Father stabs burglary suspect in Winnetka

A woman and her father confronted a burglary suspect in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Winnetka and the father ended up stabbing the man who allegedly broke into their home. Luzdelia Caballero reports.
