Family of Fernando Valenzuela hosts Thanksgiving turkey giveaway The family of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela hosted a turkey giveaway in Boyle Heights ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, something his son, Fernando Valenzuela Jr., says he would have appreciated as he had a special place in his heart for the Eastside neighborhood. The charity event was held near the new mural of Valenzuela, painted in his memory following his death on Oct. 22 this year.