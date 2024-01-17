FAA expands mid-air blowout probe, UCI hack attack, search for 3 hit-and-run drivers | The Rundown The FAA is expanding its investigation into Boeing and the mid-air blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Southern California. As a result, the airline has extended the cancellation of all its 737 Max 9 flights through Friday. Plus, some UCI students are dealing with mental trauma tonight after hackers posted gory content on a student-run website. Also, the search continues tonight for three hit-and-run drivers who left a man dead in Pacoima. KCAL News reporter Joy Benedict shows us the new video released by the LAPD. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.