Explosion injures OC SWAT deputies, owners of lost dog threatened, gusty winds | The Rundown 3/13 16 Orange County Sheriff's SWAT Deputies are injured tonight after an explosion at an Irvine FBI training facility. Also, a Pasadena family's search for their missing dog takes a scary turn. Instead of getting helpful messages, they're getting threatened. Plus, we are following high wind and surf in many parts of Southern California tonight. Dani Ruberti has the latest conditions and what's ahead in your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.