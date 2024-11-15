Watch CBS News

Exploring Lake Forest | SoCal Spotlight

Sheeba Turk takes us to Lake Forest, sharing some highlights of the area: rock climbing at Aesthetic Climbing Gym, ice skating at Ice Palace, dining at Sana'a Café, and touring the Helena Modjeska historic house & gardens.
