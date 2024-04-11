Ex-Ohtani interpreter charged in illegal bet scandal, legacy of OJ trial, tracking rain this weekend Federal Prosecutors in LA have filed criminal charges against Shohei Ohtani's former translator. Ippei Mizuhara is accused of stealing millions from the Dodgers star. Also, we're looking at the legacy of the OJ trial from the Downtown LA courthouse that was ground zero for that infamous trial. Plus, we are tracking another round of rain. Meteorologist Paul Deanno has the details in your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.