Ex-NFL star Derrick Ward arrested, Christmas gifts stolen, General Hospital future; The Rundown LAPD officers have arrested former NFL running back Derrick Ward, accusing him of several robberies around Los Angeles. Ward reportedly robbed several businesses, including gas stations. Plus, new security video captures a real-life Grinch stealing Christmas gifts from under the tree in a Huntington Beach home! Also, the LA County Board of Supervisors is moving forward to overhaul the historic General Hospital Building. Its ultimate goal for the building and space is to offer more health services and affordable housing units. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.