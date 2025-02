EPA & US Army Corps of Engineers discuss fire cleanup challenges and progress | Rebuilding SoCal Our Amy Johnson spoke with Steve Calanog, EPA Deputy Incident Commander, and Col. Eric Swenson, LA Wildfires Recovery Field Office Commander for the US Army Corps of Engineers, about the questions fire victims are asking, including the latest on fire debris cleanup, concerns over the use of local landfills for fire waste, and their message to Los Angeles County during this difficult time.