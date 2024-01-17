Earthquake insurance pros and cons, high air pollution, search for hit-and-run drivers | The Rundown It's been 30 years since the Northridge Earthquake rocked the San Fernando Valley and much of Southern California. There has been a lot of progress, but many still aren't prepared for the next big earthquake, including protecting their homes. We'll talk to a local real estate insurance about the pros and cons of getting earthquake insurance. Plus, a grey and dreary afternoon in much of our region as we deal with high air pollution and brace rain headed our way this weekend. Also, the LAPD has released a new video of a deadly hit-and-run crash that involved three drivers in the hopes that the public will help find the suspects. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.