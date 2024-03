DUI suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run, big warm-up ahead, Lenny Kravitz star | The Rundown 3/12 Police have arrested a suspected drunk driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the city of Orange. Plus, we are tracking warm and gusty conditions this week. Also, Grammy-winner Lenny Kravitz gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.