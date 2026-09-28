Ducks vs. Kings: Which NHL Team Has the Brighter Future? w/ Zach Cavanagh - Sports Central Showdown Hockey is BACK tomorrow as the NHL drops the puck on its 2026-27 season! And the Southern California clubs are looking to continue their success, with both the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings making the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. But which team is set up best to keep on winning for years to come -- the Ducks or the Kings? The Sporting Tribune reporter and Ducks in Deep Podcast host Zach Cavanagh says the Ducks are far ahead of the Kings thanks to a strong, young core led by Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier that will continue improving. On the other side is The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton, who argues the Ducks are severely handicapped by the contracts awarded to their young players, while the Kings have the future cap space to swing at a bona fide superstar like Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid. Graham Metzker hosts this icy edition of the Sports Central Showdown.