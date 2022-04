Dodgers treat fans to big win in 2022 home opener, celebrate 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium Joy Benedict joined the throngs of Dodger fans storming to fill Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2019 on Thursday, the 2022 team's home opener and the 60th anniversary of the stadium. Dodger Faithful were treated to a thrilling late-inning victory as well as an exciting pregame ceremony.