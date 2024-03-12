DNA testing approved in Scott Peterson case, high school threat investigation | The Rundown 3/12 Scott Peterson's new fight for freedom began in a San Mateo County courtroom this morning. He is serving a life sentence for killing his wife and unborn son in 2002. His new attorneys from the LA Innocence Project argued for DNA testing and discovery evidence that they believe could exonerate him. Plus, it was a chaotic morning in Woodland Hills after an online threat of a shooting at Taft High School. This afternoon, the LAPD says there is no credible threat to the campus. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.