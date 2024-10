District Attorney Gascón to review Menendez brothers case decades after conviction Lyle and Erik Menéndez have spent nearly 35 years behind bars for fatally shooting their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, at their Beverly Hills mansion on the evening of Aug. 20, 1989. Prosecutors argued it was a murder motivated by greed — not long after their parents' deaths, the brothers were alleged to have spent money on Rolex watches, cars and real estate investments. Lauren Pozen reports.