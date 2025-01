Dine LA reservations benefit fire relief Jan 24 through Feb 7, it is Dine LA restaurant week! Each reservation supports wildfire relief, and LA Tourism will donate $5 per reservation made to The American Red Cross with a match from Banc of California. Stacey Sun and Tara Kelly join KCAL News Mornings to tell us about the cause and even brought some meatballs for Rudabeh Shabazi and Jamie Yuccas to try.