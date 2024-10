Devi Jags' mission to fight sexual violence & mental health stigma in sports Jaime Maggio talks with entrepreneur, writer & activist Devi Jags. A former D-1 cross-country athlete at Xavier, Devi pulls off her own personal experience to stand as an advocate for athletes that are sexual violence survivors. Devi is returning to the sport of running to participate in the 2024 Chicago Marathon, and is fundraising for the Army of Survivors. She also hosts her own podcast, "Sparkle on with Devi Jags".