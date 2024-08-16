Watch CBS News

Deadly Tarzana hit-and-run suspect now in custody

Late Thursday evening, a 73-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Ventura Boulevard and died at the scene. The driver fled the scene, ditched his vehicle and was later arrested at his Reseda home.
