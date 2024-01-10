Watch CBS News

Deadly avalanche near Lake Tahoe, Alaska Airlines cancellations, double big-rig crash; The Rundown

One person is dead, and another is injured after an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort near Lake Tahoe. It happened just after 9:30 am this morning. The incident comes as a powerful storm moves through the region. Plus, Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on its 737 Max 9 Jets through Saturday. The decision will affect 110-150 flights daily. Also, a crash involving two big rigs on the 5 freeway in Lebec has caused a traffic nightmare for drivers near the Grapevine. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
