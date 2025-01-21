Watch CBS News

"Dawes" band impacted by Eaton Fire

Griffin Goldsmith, a band member of "Dawes" who recently performed a song reflecting the Los Angeles wildfires on Jimmy Kimmel, and his wife, Kit Goldsmith, lost their home in the Eaton Fire and reflect on the impact of losing their home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.