Community members donate cars full of new toys in Lakewood | CHiPs For Kids While crews from CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol were at the Lakewood Center Mall collecting items for CHiPs For Kids, community members showed up with their cars full of new toys. Robert “Bob” Ruth, from the Ruth Group, said he bought toys for teens or older children who might be overlooked. Officers April Elliott and Zachary Salazar explained why the CHP is so committed to helping children during the toy drive.