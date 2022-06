Colton woman returns $36k she found in a free chair Desperate to fill her empty house with furniture, Vicky Umodu searched online for any free furniture she could get her hands on. The person on the other line was getting rid of things owned by his uncle who passed away. Umodu asked him for the entire living room set and the man responded with "take it." It wasn't until a week later that she found tens of thousands of dollars. Rina Nakano reports.