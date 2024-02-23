Watch CBS News

Claim filed after deadly LAPD shooting, William S. Hart UHSD layoffs, dry weekend | Rundown 2/23

The family of a man who was fatally shot by an LAPD officer earlier this month while carrying a plastic fork has filed a claim against the City of LA. Also, William S. Hart Union High School District has voted to lay off 80 teachers and staff members. Plus, we're tracking a beautiful and dry weekend in Southern California. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.