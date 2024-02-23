Claim filed after deadly LAPD shooting, William S. Hart UHSD layoffs, dry weekend | Rundown 2/23 The family of a man who was fatally shot by an LAPD officer earlier this month while carrying a plastic fork has filed a claim against the City of LA. Also, William S. Hart Union High School District has voted to lay off 80 teachers and staff members. Plus, we're tracking a beautiful and dry weekend in Southern California. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.