Watch CBS News

Chino Days | Shameless Weekend Weather Plug

Come down to the Chino Civic Center this weekend for a fun time celebrating the city's diverse history. The event is free and happening on March 18-19 from 12- 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11-5 p.m. on Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.