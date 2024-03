Chinatown stabbing suspect arrested, barricade with kidnapping suspect, LA City corruption verdict Police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman 12 times when she wouldn't give up her purse. Also, federal and local law enforcement are at the scene of a barricade with a kidnapping suspect in San Gabriel. Plus, Former LA Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan has been found guilty of corruption. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.