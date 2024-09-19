Watch CBS News

Chicas Mom | Hispanic Heritage Month

What started as a small club for Latina moms has now grown into something much bigger in the Hispanic community. Chicas Mom Inc. is aimed at empowering both Latina women and Latino men in the San Fernando Valley. Lauren Pozen explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.