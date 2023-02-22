Watch CBS News

Chargers, McKitty "Dig In" to some local fare

The Chargers and Pepsi teamed up with their Dig In program to highlight black-owned small businesses in LA. Chris Hayre caught up with tight end Tre' McKitty at Stevie's Creole Cafe for lunch and a surprise gift
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.