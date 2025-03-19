Watch CBS News

Celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year

Bita Milanian, Iranian American community organizer, joins KCAL News anchors to share some ways to celebrate Nowruz, which is the Persian New Year. Milanian explains how the new year is a symbol of rebirth and new beginnings.
