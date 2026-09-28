CBS LA joins the American Cancer Society to raise money for prevention, treatment and recovery Hundreds of people came out to California Spirit to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. The event highlights the role nutrition can play in cancer prevention and treatment. Our very own Rudabeh Shahbazi took the stage to speak. Pat Harvey, Marina Jurica and Amy Johnson also attended the event. Rudabeh, Marina and Amy have been very open with their cancer journeys, helping inspire and support others facing the disease.