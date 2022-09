Catching up with Joe Davis - Voice of the Dodgers He had the impossible task of moving into Vin Scully's chair when Vinny retired... but the Dodgers found a fine replacement for Scully in Joe Davis. Now in his 7th season with the club, Davis has already reached the top of his profession, now handling the play-by-play duties in the upcoming World Series.. just like Vin once did. Jill Painter Lopez chats with Joe about his legendary predecessor and all the success Joe is having these days