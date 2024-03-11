Cases of toilet paper fall onto 5 freeway, measles spike, cemetery vandalism case | The Rundown 3/11 The 5 freeway got a bit clogged this afternoon after cases of toilet paper fell onto the roadway. Plus, measles cases are spiking this winter, partly because parents are delaying their children's vaccine schedule. Also, LA County officials have announced a reward as they continue to search for suspects who vandalized and damaged cemeteries in Carson and Compton. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.