Cars get stuck in flooded IE roadway, LA mudslide

Drivers got stuck overnight in the wet weather. One driver had to be rescued by firefighters on Limonite near Beach in Jurupa Valley, and two cars were stuck in a mudslide on La Brea near Don Lorenzo in Ladera Heights.
