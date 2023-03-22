Watch CBS News

Cambodian Restaurant Week: Gourmet donut shop

Part of the Cambodian community is rooted in refugee families who came to the area in the 1980s and set up donut shops. Tina Patel talks to Sreyot Ouch at her gourmet shop Sweet Retreat Donuts in Long Beach's Cambodia Town.
