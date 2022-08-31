Watch CBS News

Boys in Blue: Eric Davis

Eric Davis' stint with the Dodgers was brief, but he enjoyed his time with the team he idolized growing up and listening to Vin Scully. Jill Painter-Lopez recently caught up with "E.D." in the latest edition of Boys in Blue.
