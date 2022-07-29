Watch CBS News

Bolts on 2: Training Camp Special

CBSLA's Jim Hill and Chris Hayre were live at Chargers Training Camp in Costa Mesa with special guest interviews with Tom Telesco, Hayley Elwood, Matt "Money" Smith, John Spanos & Daniel Popper along with live look-ins at team practice
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.