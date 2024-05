Boeing Starliner to launch first crewed mission tonight Boeing's Starliner is expected to launch its first crewed mission tonight. The mission was originally supposed to launch in 2015 but faced many technical setbacks. Also, UCLA is making changes this week amid renewed Pro-Palestinian protests on campus. Plus, community advocates are calling on Metro to improve the safety of its transit. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.