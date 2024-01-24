Bodies found in Mojave Desert, Norwalk man arrested in Jan. 6 riot, LA crime stats| The Rundown 1/24 A gruesome scene in the high desert - six people found dead on a remote road. KCAL News reporter Jasmine Viel has the latest on the investigation. Also, Police have arrested a Norwalk man in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot investigation. The DOJ says Michael Haltom was one of the first rioters to get into the Capitol, climbing through a broken window and then confronting an officer inside. Plus, LAPD Chief Michel Moore says crime has dropped in the city compared to last year. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.