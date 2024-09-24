Watch CBS News

Bear found living underneath home in Sierra Madre

A couple in Sierra Madre finds an unwanted guest of a black bear underneath their home. Join Tina Patel as she gives the latest on the story, as the black bear nicknamed "Junior" could be potentially on the prowl.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.