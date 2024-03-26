Baltimore bridge collapse, RFK, Jr.'s VP pick, rainy weekend | The Rundown 3/26 Rescue efforts are underway after a massive cargo ship slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the bridge to collapse. Multiple people are believed to be in the water. Also, Robert F Kennedy Jr. announced his running mate pick in his campaign for the White House. Plus, we are bracing for a wet weekend in our region. Meteorologist Olga Opspina has the latest conditions and what's ahead in your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.