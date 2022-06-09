Watch CBS News

Baby shot by brother in Compton

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the infant was shot at 11:29 a.m. in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Compton. The baby was rushed to the hospital by one of the first deputies on the scene. Rachel Kim reports.
