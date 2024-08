As war with Russia continues, Ukrainians in Los Angeles will honor Independence Day with special cel Amid the Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine's Independence Day will be celebrated in the city of LA with a special celebration this Saturday featuring the country's music, food, festivities and live performances by Anatoliy Matviichuk and Annytchka. The president of the Ukrainian Culture Center of Los Angeles, Laryssa Ivanna Reifel, breaks it all down for us on KCAL News.