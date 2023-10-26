Watch CBS News

Armed teenager shot by police in Alhambra

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of an armed robbery early Thursday morning. They found the suspect, a 17-year-old, who ran into the yard of a vacant home where he produced a firearm, prompting officers to open fire.
