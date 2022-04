Anthonio and A.J. McKee Long Beach's A.J. McKee is one of the rising stars in all of mixed martial arts and defends his Bellator Featherweight title this Friday. By his side through all of it has been his father, Antonio. A former fighter himself in the UFC, Antonio has taught his son all the skills to become one of the world's top combatants. But it was A.J. who gave his dad a reason to go on and avoid a life of destruction.