Amber Lee's Morning Weather (Sept. 11)

Hot and muggy Monday as humidity lingers. Scattered light showers possible with isolated mountain thunderstorms. Temperatures drop Tuesday with cooling trend for the week. Low 90s today in LA/OC, mid to high 90s in valleys and Inland Empire.
