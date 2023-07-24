Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (July 24)

Warm and muggy Monday as humid conditions continue. Coastal marine layer, chance of mountain thunderstorms. Drier air returns mid-week. Monday sees mid-80s in LA/OC, valleys/IE stay in triple digits, upper 70s at the beaches.
