Amber Lee's Morning Forecast (October 17)

It will be hot and dry outside today. There will be areas of morning fog before a sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for downtown LA and 90s in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley.
